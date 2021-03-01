Zack Snyder reveals the name of 2 Chapters of his version of Justice League

Zack Snyder has discussed why he opted for a unique four-hour movie in his version of Justice League, and has revealed the name of 2 of the chapters: ‘Don’t Count on It Batman’ and ‘The Age of Heroes’.

Speaking at IGN Fan Fest 2021 Snyder was asked why you decided to release a full movie instead of following the initial episodic plan. In doing so, he also revealed these two names from two of the six chapters that will make up the story.

“There were a couple of things. It always had to be completed as a theatrical release because it was made as a four-hour movie. Now remember, the movie has chapters. The first part, ‘Don’t Count On It Batman’ and about 40 minutes later, the second part, ‘The Age of Heroes’, and so on continuously“. “That was the way the movie was created in my mind, the way it was easily digestible. There was a lot and I felt like this kind of chapter separation is the best way to absorb it. I was always going to make one movie, but then I thought: it might be fun to break it up. But that got complicated and everyone started to get nervous.“ “The four hours is a great way to watch the movie and it’s easy to take a bathroom break or buy popcorn or whatever you have to do between chapters.“

Snyder also explained it more simply by commenting that the fans “they would have been mad if they had to wait weeks“to complete an episodic Justice League. When asked if the movie’s runtime was locked, Snyder said it was”100% complete“and explained that”it’s a little over four hours. I think it’s four hours and a few minutes with the credits“.

Recall that Zack Snyder’s Justice League, at first, was going to separate into a series of four chapters but finally it was decided to release the full movie.

The film is scheduled to premiere worldwide on March 18 on HBO.