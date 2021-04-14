Zack Snyder says Army of the Dead is the director’s cut and “you don’t have to see the bastard version first”

Justice League filmmaker Zack Snyder has confirmed that there is only one cut of Army of the Dead, So what that’s the director’s cut.

To celebrate the release of the first full trailer for his upcoming zombie apocalypse heist action movie, Snyder took part in a movie question and answer session hosted by Netflix on Tuesday morning. In this, according to Insider, he was asked about his experience working with the platform, as well as the possibility that more cuts of the film will reach the platform in reference to the Snyder Cut of The Justice League.

In response, Snyder praised Netflix and assured fans of the film that it will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on May 21 is the director’s cut and that there are no other cuts to the film, unlike La Liga. Justice, which came to HBO Max after a legion of fans joined in an online collective that, ultimately, a major movie studio couldn’t ignore.

“This was the most rewarding experience making this movie”he said, referring to his collaboration with Netflix. “This is the movie. There are no other cuts to the movie. I didn’t have to fight them. It was quite the opposite. This is the director’s cut, and you’ll see it first. You don’t have to see the bastard version first, there’s just the one. awesome version. “.

That version “Awesome” It appeared on Netflix’s reel for 2021, with the promise that at least one new movie will be released a week throughout the year. Time is running out for Army of the Dead, which will hit the streaming platform next month. And it also runs for the protagonists of the adventure, who find themselves in the center of chaos full of corpses, and who will be given 32 hours to recover 200 million dollars from a vault located in a place infested with the undead.

In addition to Dave Bautista, the film’s killer cast includes Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, and Hiroyuki Sanada. as well as Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.

Although there will be no other cuts to the film, there will be a prequel and an anime series on Netflix, with Shay Hatten on board to write both scripts. Schweighöfer is set to direct and star in the international prequel, which is said to follow his rescue character from Army of the Dead, while the anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, will chronicle the origins of Bautista’s Scott Ward. .