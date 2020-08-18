Zack Snyder Shares New Wonder Woman And Cyborg Photos As He Counts Down To DC FanDome

DC FanDome is predicted to be an extravaganza for anybody who loves the media created round DC Comics characters. Movie, tv, video video games, comics and extra will probably be represented by the 24-hour blitz, and a number of other high-profile panels have been drumming up consciousness forward of their August 22 shows. Only a few administrators are higher at self-promotion than Zack Snyder, who FINALLY will probably be bringing his Snyder Lower of Justice League to audiences (it is going to be on HBO Max in 2021). And Snyder is ramping up enthusiasm by sharing pictures and counting down the times.