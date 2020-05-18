Zack Snyder To Host A Man Of Steel Watch Celebration, Find Out Where And When

OK, tinfoil hat time. Why is Zack Snyder staging a Man of Steel screening this week? Why is he giving followers two days to arrange for it? May it have something to do with the announcement of all the new motion pictures which can be coming to HBO Max on Could 27? May it even be tied, by some means, to the HBO Max launch, with a doable reveal that the streaming service will grow to be a vacation spot for the Snyder Reduce of Justice League?