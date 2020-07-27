Zack Snyder Used The Perfect Word To Explain Why His Justice League Isn’t DCEU Canon

Stick with me right here. And know that I do know nothing concerning the director’s future plans, post-Justice League on HBO Max. Nonetheless… IF the Snyder Lower is effectively obtained. And IF Snyder was compelled to maintain going with the story that he’s exploring in his minimize. Then it will be very simple for Warner Bros. to permit him to maintain taking part in in THAT sandbox with out it having any repercussions on the DCEU (no matter that’s in the meanwhile). It’s primarily much like what Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are doing with their Batman story. They’re additionally telling an Elseworld-type saga (although Reeves hasn’t referred to as it that). It means actions taken by Ezra Miller’s Flash or Jason Momoa’s Aquaman don’t need to have an effect on the tales being instructed in their very own franchises.