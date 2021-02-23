Zack Snyder wanted to roll Batman with Lois Lane for Justice League

Zack Snyder takes a risk with what is expected of a DC superhero story. He wanted to kill Superman and he did it in Batman v Superman (sort of). However, other crazier ideas did not come to fruition, such as the romantic pairing of Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane.

In a new profile of Zack Snyder, Vanity Fair delves into Zack Snyder’s Justice League pre-release timeline on HBO, including new details of the development of Justice League in 2017, where Snyder apparently pitched an idea. to romantically link Batman and Lois Lane.

“The intention was for Bruce to fall in love with Lois and then to realize that the only way to save the world was to bring Superman back to life,” says Snyder. This, of course, would lead to internal conflict because Lois’s ex in the movies and historically in the comics is Superman. “We had this beautiful speech where [Bruce] He told Alfred: ‘I never had a life outside of the cave. I never imagined a world for myself beyond this. But this woman makes me think that if I can gather this group of gods together, then my work is done. I can resign. I can stop. ‘”

This idea was eventually rejected by Warner Bros, who by all reports was open to Snyder’s ideas for the DC universe. Even after WB appointed DC Entertainment chief creative officer Geoff Johns and WB co-production chief Jon Berg as supervisors on the set of Justice League, Snyder says, “It didn’t bother me too much because they weren’t as threatening beyond injecting small amounts of humor into the film. “

However, this relationship soon changed once Joss Whedon came on board to do rewrites. According to the report, Johns already enlisted Whedon to rewrite the Justice League script before WB finally gave the Avengers director more and more control over the project. Snyder, still recovering from the death of his daughter Autumn, left the project soon after.

However, Zack Snyder’s officially titled Justice League will be released in March via HBO Max (and in Spain via HBO). The Vanity Fair profile shared more details about the rebirth of the project, such as that Snyder will not charge for this project. The also director of Army of the Dead will be one of the star guests of IGN Fan Fest, where we will interview Zack Snyder about the new Justice League.