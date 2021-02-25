Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead already has a release date on Netflix and a new poster

The Netflix release date for Army of the Dead (Zack Snyder’s) has been revealed in a new poster infested (or infected, depending on how you look at it) with zombies.

The official poster of The Army of the Dead, shared by Snyder on Twitter, confirmed that the film will hit the streaming platform on May 21, 2021. For now, however, the poster keeps the undead crushed behind a vault door. We hope to take a look behind that door later this week, as the director announced that the film will receive its first official trailer on February 25, 2021.

Image credit: Netflix

Set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas city, Army of the Dead spawns a group of mercenaries who infiltrate a quarantine zone to storm a casino during a zombie outbreak. The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Richard Cetrone.

On the other hand, the streaming giant promised to release at least one new movie a week during 2021 for a total of at least 70 (which includes this movie). And upcoming titles feature an impressive roster of top-tier actors, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, and more.

Army of the Dead will also receive a prequel film and an anime series on Netflix, with Shay Hatten on board to write the scripts for both productions.

Matthias Schweighöfer will star in the film's international prequel, which is said to follow his Army of the Dead character, Ludwig Dieter, while the anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, will chronicle Dave's Scott Ward origins.