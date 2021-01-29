Zack Snyder’s Justice League confirms its premiere date, also in Spain

Zack Snyder and HBO have officially confirmed that this new version of The Justice League It will premiere on HBO Max on March 18. And best of all, the premiere in the United States will be simultaneous with the European. And that means that the film can also be seen in Spain (HBO) that same day.

On the other hand, three new monochrome posters of this version of The League of Justice have been shared, titled “fallen”, “risen” and “reborn”. The first poster features a shattered Justice League symbol, while the second image is inspired by the cover of The Death of Superman from 1992. The final poster shows a roll of film with Snyder’s name stamped on the front, highlighted in red.

It has also been announced that the premiere of the film will also be supported by the release of the soundtrack on Watertower Music. Here is the official synopsis of the film in Spanish:

“Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) is determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice has not been in vain, and joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world. looming threat of catastrophic proportions. The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face their own demons from the past in order to move on, and thus band together and form an unprecedented league of heroes. The problem is that, although united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save Steppenwolf’s planet, DeSaad. , Darkseid and his terrible intentions. “.

As for the simultaneous release, the film is expected to reach the HBO services in the Nordic countries of Europe, Central Europe, Spain and Portugal, as well as the HBO GO service in Asia on the same day. In Latin America, the title will premiere exclusively on HBO Max when the service launches this year.

Now it only remains to be seen if other future releases of Warner Bros, which are also scheduled to arrive at HBO Max the same day as theaters, can be seen in Spain that same day and on HBO. At the moment, a price increase for the service has not been announced in our territory.