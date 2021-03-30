Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Darkseid Actor Explains His Connection To Icelandic Song For Aquaman

If you’ve already seen Zack Snyder’s version of The Justice LeagueYou may have noticed that the villagers sing a song to him as a “worship” when he is saying goodbye to Bruce Wayne at the beginning of the film, refusing to help. Now, it has come to light that there is a connection between Ray Porter, the actor who voices Darkseid in the film, and that lullaby of Icelandic origin.

Villagers sing as Aquaman disappears into the ocean. Zack Snyder’s Justice League. WB Pictures.

Porter has told through social networks what is the story behind this connection that unites him to the melody of the film: an old classmate has written to him, telling him that she has enjoyed listening to the piece, called “Vísur Vatnsenda-Rósu “, given that, beyond liking how they sing it, she is the great-granddaughter of Rósa Guðmundsdóttir, writer of the poem that writes the melody, which is originally a lullaby from Iceland. Bjork usually covers musicians from that area, and this song is no exception, as the Comicbook medium tells us.

Small world dept.: My friend and college classmate liked seeing her home country in the film and informed me this poem/song was written by her great grandmother. pic.twitter.com/Zfg4qweAxs — Ray PΩrter (@Ray__Porter) March 29, 2021

Even knowing this beautiful story prompts you to take a look at the film again. And since we are here, you can do it in its version “Justice is Gray”, because it is already in Spain. It is something that we notified when HBO Max arrived in the US, although at that time it was not yet available in our territory.