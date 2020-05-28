Zack Snyder’s Justice League Just Showed Off Its Darkseid

Now, the factor in regards to the model of Zack Snyder’s Justice League that will likely be coming to HBO Max is that issues can change. Snyder has been given the greenlight to return into his model and tinker, although there have been conflicting experiences about what that actually means. He says he’ll do reshoots, and the experiences in regards to the price range being handed to him are all around the map. So for now, we wait to see what develops.