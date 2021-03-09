Zack Snyder’s Justice League leaks on HBO Max replacing Tom & Jerry by mistake

Imagine that you sit down as a family to enjoy Tom & Jerry with the little ones in the house … and Zack Snyder’s Justice League is played instead, which has not even been officially released.

This is what happened yesterday as reported by many viewers through social networks. HBO Max admitted the mistake to IGN confirming that the long-awaited Zack Snyder movie was available on the streaming service by mistake for a few minutes.

@hbomax I’m trying to watch Tom & Jerry but instead it’s playing the Synder Cut I doubt this is how Tom & Jerry starts off pic.twitter.com/RnkmFBR728 — leirbag (@gbral_) March 8, 2021

HOLY SHIT!!!! If you play the Tom and Jerry Movie on HBOMAX … Zach Synder Justice League plays instead!! @hbomax @DCComics @wbpictures @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/gGV4Z1wTGl — Kasper or Chucky (@tha_jerk2012) March 8, 2021

Fired up ‘Tom & Jerry’ on HBO Max… and the #SnyderCut started to play… pic.twitter.com/myhq7iC0bY — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) March 8, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to premiere on March 18 on the platform, so it was totally impossible to enjoy the film before this date. As confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter, many users have been able to see between one and two hours of the film, which, as confirmed by its director, will last just over four hours.

Obviously it is a mistake, but a very curious one that we have never witnessed in any other content platform. Yes yesterday for a couple of hours Zack Snyder’s long-awaited Justice League was available on HBO replacing Tom & Jerry.

IGN was able to chat a few days ago with Zack Snyder obtaining a lot of information about his Justice League court, which as we said will be released on March 18. This version of the director who left the project at the time is generating many doubts and interest.