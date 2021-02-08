Zack Snyder’s Justice League shows a picture of the new Knightmare Batman

Zack Snyder has shared a new look at Ben Affleck’s Knightmare Batman from the new sessions of The Justice League.

The filmmaker posted the image to his Vero account, offering fans a glimpse of Affleck in disguise as the Knightmare version of Batman, wearing a trench coat like the one he wore in the dystopian dream landscape of Batman v Superman. The monochrome photo is taken from behind the Dark Knight. However, the silhouette indicates that he is also putting the glasses back on.

Image credit: Vero/zacksnyder

In the comment section of the post, Snyder confirmed that the shot is from the new Justice League footage, which is interesting as the movie is said to include around 150 minutes of unseen footage, made up of just “An additional four or five minutes of photography.”. The remainder of Snyder’s cut is made up of original footage from the theatrical release, as well as items left in the cutting room.

Snyder previously revealed how he incorporated specific scenes in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to set up his version of Justice League. Last year, he even confirmed that the “Knightmare” sequence, in which Bruce Wayne dreams of a hellish future where Superman has become a servant of Apokolips, was intended to set the stage for the Justice League.

The same war-torn, hellish wasteland that was sparked in the Knightmare dream sequence was glimpsed in Zack Snyder’s first Justice League trailer, which featured several of the key differences from Joss Whedon’s theatrical release. in 2017. Another of the great changes surrounds the Joker of Jared Leto, who will return with a different look in this new version.

Snyder previously described Leto’s Joker as a villain “tired” appearing in a “bullet point” showing a “part of the band together”, referencing a scene from the new recordings, which involves several returning cast members, including Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher. Earlier this week, Snyder shared another snapshot of the Justice League to tease the new look of Joker in the film.

We’ll find out more about these changes and additions when this new R-rated Justice League hits HBO on March 18, 2021.