Entertainment

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: The Russo Brothers, Ryan Reynolds, And More Support This Remake

March 18, 2021
3 Min Read

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have joined other Hollywood stars in congratulating Zack Snyder on the long-awaited premiere of The Justice League.

The Russo brothers were among the first in sharing words of encouragement for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is now available to stream on HBO. “From two superhero addicts to another, so excited that their vision has come true “the UCM filmmakers wrote in a tweet. “Much respect. We will be watching along with everyone else …”.

Ryan Reynolds also appeared among several industry names who tweeted in support of the Snyder cut, along with Batman director Matt Reeves, Cyborg co-creator Marv Wolfman, Justice League actor Ray Fisher, the Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, The Incredible Hulk writer Zak Penn, and Darkseid actor Ray Porter, who called the film “a masterpiece” and expressed his gratitude to all those who “They fought for her.”.

Snyder is hosting an official group view for his R-rated Justice League on the Scener platform. This will take place at 00:00 this next morning (Spanish peninsular time) to celebrate the long-awaited premiere of the film. Attendees of the fan-centric event must have an active HBO Max account to join the fan screening of the film and watch the exclusive Q&A with Snyder and his special guests.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.