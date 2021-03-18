Zack Snyder’s Justice League: The Russo Brothers, Ryan Reynolds, And More Support This Remake

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have joined other Hollywood stars in congratulating Zack Snyder on the long-awaited premiere of The Justice League.

The Russo brothers were among the first in sharing words of encouragement for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is now available to stream on HBO. “From two superhero addicts to another, so excited that their vision has come true “the UCM filmmakers wrote in a tweet. “Much respect. We will be watching along with everyone else …”.

Ryan Reynolds also appeared among several industry names who tweeted in support of the Snyder cut, along with Batman director Matt Reeves, Cyborg co-creator Marv Wolfman, Justice League actor Ray Fisher, the Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, The Incredible Hulk writer Zak Penn, and Darkseid actor Ray Porter, who called the film “a masterpiece” and expressed his gratitude to all those who “They fought for her.”.

From two superhero junkies to another, so excited that your vision has been truly realized. Much respect. We’ll be watching along with everyone else… @ZackSnyder #SnyderCut https://t.co/ULICbcc4TO — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 17, 2021

What a long, painful, epic journey to this day, my friend. But you did it. So happy your vision is finally being shared with the world, @ZackSnyder . Can’t wait to see… #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 18, 2021

As the comic book writer/daddy of Cyborg and Deathstroke, congratulations. You definitely did them justice. @ZackSnyder — Marv Wolfman (@marvwolfman) March 17, 2021

This is for those that fought. This is for those that believed. This belongs to each and every one of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now let’s break the internet.#Snydercut https://t.co/EqTLjYMnrw — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 18, 2021

Let me be clear…. I FREAKING LOVED @ZackSnyder JUSTICE LEAGUE!!! So did my wife and my son! It’s a spectacular adventure! The #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement is the biggest fan movement I’ve ever experienced! Happy to take part! – robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 16, 2021

i had the pleasure of watching #TheSnyderCut at IMax thanks to @ZackSnyder this is an entirely different work, a new movie, an epic piece of film making. its so epic it gives you chills and leaves a lump in your throat. its eveything people wanted and more. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 11, 2021

Hours later, still buzzing. Not because I’m in it, because it is a masterpiece. Thank you to the people who believed and fought for it. Thank you @hbomax. Most of all, thank you @ZackSnyder.#ForAutumn — Ray PΩrter (@Ray__Porter) March 16, 2021

Snyder is hosting an official group view for his R-rated Justice League on the Scener platform. This will take place at 00:00 this next morning (Spanish peninsular time) to celebrate the long-awaited premiere of the film. Attendees of the fan-centric event must have an active HBO Max account to join the fan screening of the film and watch the exclusive Q&A with Snyder and his special guests.