Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Warner wasn’t planning any kind of continuity for DC

Chris Terrio, screenwriter for The Justice League has given more data on how the road map of the DC film universe was being established. According to the writer, the studio was more concerned with release dates than with future plans for the franchise.

It is one of the most important topics covered in Vanity Fair by the writer of Batman v Superman and The Justice League (before the incorporation of Joss Whedon). According to Terrio, it was somewhat difficult to coordinate future plans between Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. And they just wanted to “confirm the dates.”

“Kevin Tsujihara, as far as I know, is the one who decided the order of the films,” said the screenwriter. “I was not consulted the order of them, although it was the one who wrote The Justice League. They simply chose that it was going to be Batman v Superman, then Wonder Woman and then Justice League, and then Aquaman. But I never know. they worried about the construction of this world before issuing the order. They just said to stick to this schedule. “

Terrio has explained that this has caused him, as a creative, a good headache while writing Justice League, since he did not even have access to the complete Wonder Woman script.

“The Wonder Woman script wasn’t even finished when I wrote Justice League. So I didn’t have a basis to write about the character beyond what I had with Batman v Superman. Thymyscira didn’t even exist. They hadn’t shown me anything. I had to ask, because I didn’t know if I could do underwater scenes with Aquaman and the Atlanteans. There was no solo movie of the character. “

Terrio continued to develop the theme: “Therefore, for Justice League I needed to establish three of the characters, we had to create a mythology of the DC universe. I had to resurrect Superman because he was dead, and that is complex to do in two hours As you can see, the 2017 movie was not good for that. “