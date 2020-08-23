Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Be A Sequence, But How Many Episodes?

Throughout right now’s DC FanDome panel selling the lengthy awaited recut of 2017’s Justice League, Snyder interviewed some superfans of the meant minimize to hype up the gang earlier than the massive reveal. But earlier than he rolled that lovely scene footage that teased a whole lot of deleted materials from the Snyder Minimize, he let the viewers in on a bit of one thing that they’ve been ready to listen to for a while. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will probably be out there each as a 4 episode collection, in addition to a full film expertise, for followers to get pleasure from as they see match on HBO Max. Which after all results in yet one more query: what in regards to the territories that don’t have HBO Max?