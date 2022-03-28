Zack Snyder’s Justice League will get its award on the 2022 Oscars, albeit via common vote

The 2022 Oscars gala included some concepts by no means observed prior to, such because the supply of a few awards voted through audience from the social community Twitter. Along with opting for the most productive motion pictures of the 12 months (which ended up successful Military of the Useless at the side of 4 different favorites), it was once made up our minds to award the prize for the “easiest second” that came about in a movie“”cheer-worthy second” in English, additionally voted through the enthusiasts.

Zack Snyder enthusiasts have assembled.

The curious factor concerning the award is that now not handiest may just you vote for the favourite moments of a movie launched in 2021, however of any 12 months within the historical past of cinema. Regardless of this, the 2 maximum voted moments have been performed through two motion pictures launched closing 12 months: Spider-Guy: No Approach House and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which took house the award.

those have been the 5 maximum voted moments through enthusiasts by the use of Twitter:

5. The Matrix (1999) – Neo dodging bullets

4. Dreamgirls (2006) – Effie White cantando “I’m Telling You”

3. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – The Avengers group as much as struggle Thanos

2. Spider-Guy: No Approach House (2021) – The assembly of the 3 Spider-Guy

1. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) – The Flash deploys his Pace ​​Power

The remainder of the Oscars 2022 awards have been delivered in the standard approach, through the Academy and with out the presence of the preferred vote. It was once a gala filled with curiosities and anecdotes, like seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock after creating a comic story about his spouse’s sickness.