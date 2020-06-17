Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984 And More Headline Massive New DC Fan Event

DC WatchVerse: This is the place you seize a seat, sit again and be a part of our digital viewers and turn into utterly engrossed in hours of must-see content material from around the globe. Every part from panels and unique screenings to never-before-seen footage, that includes solid, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from throughout DC Movies, TV, Residence Leisure and Video games.

DC YouVerse: Enterprise into this world the place the FANS are the celebs to see probably the most superb user-generated content material, cosplay and fan artwork from around the globe, together with, maybe, your personal.

DC KidsVerse: Want a method to entertain your youngsters for hours on finish? We’ve acquired you coated inside a particular world, which could be accessed instantly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This space encompasses a broad vary of family-friendly activations for our youthful followers.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world accommodates a centerpiece video that includes legendary artist and DC CCO/Writer Jim Lee, President of DC-Primarily based Movie Manufacturing Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Government Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming followers with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the grasp artisans who deliver DC to life in all its kinds, from comedian books to video games, TV, films, theme parks, shopper merchandise and extra.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome expertise and collect cool shareables; try our comedian e book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a retailer crammed with merchandise, together with some limited-edition exclusives.