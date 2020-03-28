Zack Snyder’s Latest Snyder Cut Image Takes Fans Deep Inside A Mysterious Location

I’m not saying that Zack Snyder is overly targeted on his DCEU contributions as of late, however the director’s final six posts on his Vero social media web page are all about both Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice, or his unreleased model of Justice League. And Snyder, after being “quiet” on the web page lately, is again to sharing with some regularity. His newest? A shot of Silas Stone (Joe Morton) and Ryan Choi, aka Atom, working onerous at S.T.A.R. Labs. Test it out: