Zack Snyder’s ‘Military of the Lifeless’ Gets Prequel Movie, Anime at Netflix

Zack Snyder’s “Military of the Lifeless” world is getting so much larger, with an untitled movie prequel and an anime collection in growth at Netflix.

“I’m extremely excited for the alternative to companion with Netflix once more as we develop the ‘Military of the Lifeless’ universe with each a world prequel, in addition to exploring the visually dynamic world of animation,” Snyder stated in a press release Thursday. “It’s been a terrific collaboration and we’re thrilled that Netflix sees this as huge of an IP as we do.”

Snyder’s “Military of the Lifeless” stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder and Samantha Win. It’s produced by The Stone Quarry’s Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller. The movie will likely be launched on Netflix in 2021 and follows a bunch of mercenaries right into a zombie-infested Las Vegas as they attempt to pull off the biggest heist ever tried.

Shay Hatten, one of the writers of the screenplay for “Military of the Lifeless,” will write the prequel in addition to the anime collection.

The prequel will likely be directed by and star Schweighöfer and can comply with his Ludwig Dieter character from “Military of the Lifeless.” The movie will likely be produced by the Snyders and Coller of The Stone Quarry together with Schweighöfer and Dan Maag of Pantaleon Movies.

Schweighöfer stated, “It has already been a terrific pleasure to be half of this excellent ensemble round Zack Synder — an enchanting challenge. I’m blissful that it’s now being developed on so many various ranges.”

The anime collection, “Military of the Lifeless: Misplaced Vegas,” will chronicle the origin story of Bautista’s character and his rescue crew throughout the preliminary fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious supply of the zombie outbreak. Zack Snyder will direct two episodes of the collection.

Jay Oliva (“Batman: The Darkish Knight Returns”) will likely be showrunning in addition to directing two episodes of the collection. The collection will likely be govt produced by the Snyders and Coller from The Stone Quarry alongside Olivia and Hatten. Bautista, De la Reguera, Notaro, Hardwick and Purnell will reprise their roles in the anime.