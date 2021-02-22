Zack Snyder’s ‘Military of the Useless’ Sets May Release at Netflix

Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie, “Military of the Useless,” has set its launch for May 21 at Netflix.

The director introduced the information on Sunday by way of Twitter together with the movie’s official poster, including {that a} teaser is approaching Thursday.

“Military of the Useless” was first introduced in 2008 as a sequel to 2004’s “Daybreak of the Useless,” with Common Studios and Warner Bros. producing and Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. directing. Nonetheless, the venture by no means obtained off the floor and was acquired by Netflix in January 2019, with Snyder on board to direct. Snyder additionally wrote the script primarily based off of his personal story, together with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

“Military of the Useless” follows a gaggle of mercenaries as they try a heist at a Las Vegas on line casino throughout a zombie outbreak. The movie stars Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters, Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, Nora Arnezeder as Lily (The Coyote), Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, Samantha Win as Chambers, Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly and Richard Cetrone as Zeus.

A prequel movie and anime tv collection are additionally in the works to increase “Military of the Useless” right into a franchise. Matthias Schweighöfer is about to star in and direct the prequel movie.

“Military of the Useless” is produced by Snyder’s manufacturing firm The Stone Quarry, which he based together with his spouse, Deborah Snyder, and their producing companion Wesley Coller.