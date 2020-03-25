ZagrebDox Pro Announces Awards After Coronavirus Forces Event Online

After every week that noticed air journey worldwide grounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a strong earthquake strike the Croatian capital, the organizers of ZagrebDox Pro had one thing to rejoice on Tuesday, because the annual workshop and pitching competitors introduced the awards from its first ever on-line version.

“After 10 editions of conducting our pitching lab in Zagreb, we have been afraid the human interplay, so essential in our work, would have been lacking,” mentioned workshop mentors Leena Pasanen and Stefano Tealdi. “To our shock, we didn’t lose the peer-to-peer and group suggestions wanted to provide power to the pitch of a undertaking and due to this fact foster its growth.”

Pasanen, who’s director of the Biografilm Pageant in Bologna and former managing and inventive director of DOK Leipzig, joined director and producer Tealdi to steer a four-day intensive coaching program for 12 documentary tasks in numerous phases of growth and manufacturing. The choices, which got here from 11 international locations, took half in a Pitching Discussion board earlier than the awards have been handed out.

The pitching classes have been recorded and introduced to a panel of decision-makers and scouts from the likes of HBO, Al Jazeera, the Danish Movie Institute, the Sarajevo Movie Pageant, IDFA and newly shaped Documentary Affiliation of Europe.

“The truth that the members have been caught of their properties or places of work really became a bonus and maximized their inventive potential,” mentioned Pasanen and Tealdi. “They labored intensively with pictures and graphics in developing an interesting and engaging pitch.”

The HBO Europe Award went to the Hungarian undertaking “Queen of Chess,” by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter, which tells the story of the connection between Judit Polgar, the best feminine chess participant of all time, and Garry Kasparov, the veteran who believed {that a} girl and a person couldn’t compete in opposition to each other.

Introduced by Tuza-Ritter, producer-screenwriter Gabor Harmi and producer Peter Stern, the undertaking was awarded €2,000 ($2,180) for additional growth.

The Al Jazeera Balkans Award was given to Marko Kumer Murč, director of “The Different Aspect of the Pipe,” which was introduced by Kumer Murč, screenwriter Eric Moses and producer Katja Lihtenvalner. The Slovenian undertaking depicts what occurs when abuse of energy seems to be a pipeline’s greatest export and when atypical folks battle tooth and nail to carry Europe to its values. The undertaking was awarded €1,000 ($1,090) for additional growth.

The Documentary Affiliation of Europe (DAE) Mentoring Pitch Award, consisting of a free one-year DAE membership and mentoring classes for the director and producer, went to the Romanian undertaking “Forbidden.” It follows the story of 4 same-sex {couples}, together with the director, who determine to go to Romania’s Marital Standing Division to register requests for marriage, though Romanian regulation forbids same-sex marriage. “Forbidden” was introduced by director Anelise Salan and producer Cristina Iordache.

The ZagrebDox Pro Online Mentor Award, consisting of a diploma and a one-year on-line mentorship with Cecilia Lidin, went to Maka Gogaladze, director and producer of the Georgian undertaking “Ever Since I Know Myself.” The documentary reveals how Georgians with a protracted Soviet previous and powerful conventional mindset try to undertake a brand new, European id.

The conclusion of ZagrebDox Pro’s 16th version, which ran March 15-23, got here amid rising efforts to sluggish the unfold of coronavirus in Croatia, which had 315 confirmed instances as of Monday afternoon. The jittery nation can be digging out from a 5.three magnitude earthquake that hit Zagreb within the early hours Sunday morning, in what Prime Minister Andrej Plenković mentioned was the most important quake to strike the Croatian capital in 140 years. Greater than a dozen folks have been injured, however no deaths have been reported.