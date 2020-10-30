Zakir Naik blames fire against French President, says – these people get painful punishment

new Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macro is being opposed by Islamic fundamentalists and Islamic organizations around the world. In this guise Zakir Naik, a preacher of Islam, has once again given an inflammatory speech. Through the speech, Zakir has worked to provoke the demonstration. Also, Zakir is constantly writing posts against the President of France against Emmanuel Macro on Facebook. Also Read – Baba Ramdev speaks on demonstrations in India against French President – Islam being infamous due to terrorism and fundamentalism

In his recent post, Zakir targeted the French President in a gesture threateningly. Referring to one verse of the Quran, Zakir wrote – But those who abuse the messenger of Allah will get painful punishment. Not only this, Zakir brought down the Boycott French product promoted by Islamic World on Facebook and said that France should boycott and ban goods.

Zakir said that Allah has cursed him who abuses Allah's Messenger. Allah has prepared humiliating punishment in the world right now and hereafter. Let me tell you that a high school teacher Samuel Pitti was recently murdered by extremists in France. After this, the President of France was called Islamic fundamentalism of this incident, after which Turkey has been continuously trying to trick Islamic countries.