Zamboni driver gets his own Hurricanes’ shirt

Feb 22, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes emergency goaltender David Ayres (90) throughout a break within the motion in opposition to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Enviornment. Carolina defeated Toronto. Obligatory Credit score: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports activities

(Reuters) – David Ayres had by no means performed in a Nationwide Hockey League sport till Saturday, however the Carolina Hurricanes are actually promoting shirts to honor the Zamboni driver after he carried out heroics in a 6-Three win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes group store is promoting an Ayres quantity 90 t-shirt in honor of the 42-year-old who stepped in as an emergency goaltender after Carolina’s two netminders had been injured within the win over Toronto.

“Zamboni driver by day, emergency goaltender by night time David Ayres earned First Star honors and saved the day for the Canes in Toronto! Seize your t-shirt jersey to help the Canes’ latest legend!” the Hurricanes mentioned on Twitter on Sunday.

The franchise mentioned Ayres will obtain royalties from the shirt and a portion of the proceeds will go to a kidney basis.

Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the minor league Toronto Marlies, underwent a kidney transplant in 2004.

Zambonis are resurfacing autos used to wash and clean ice surfaces at hockey video games and different occasions.

He entered the sport within the second interval and stopped eight of 10 photographs he confronted.

Ayres will likely be within the Hurricanes residence enviornment in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday to sound the group’s siren for the sport in opposition to the Dallas Stars.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Enhancing by Toby Davis

Our Requirements:The Thomson Reuters Belief Ideas.