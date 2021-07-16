Zarina Wahab Wiki, Age, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Zarina Wahab is an Indian actress and previous model who is known for her roles inside the motion pictures, “My Name Is Khan” (2010), “Rakhta Charitra” (2010) and “Chamaram” (1980). She is the partner of Aditya Pancholi.

Wiki/Biography

Zarina Wahab was once born on 17 July 1956 (age 63 years; as in 2019) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Her zodiac sign is Maximum cancers.

She had to transform an actress from a truly more youthful age and while she was once nevertheless in her youngsters, she left her area to accomplish her dream. Zarina spotted an business about an showing direction and moved to Pune to pursue it. She graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. After her graduation, she moved to Mumbai to make a career in showing. Nevertheless, she was once rejected by means of Raj Kapoor as he was once now not glad at the side of her seems to be like and mannerisms. Wahab, then, worked on her glance and groomed herself. Thereafter, she started attending a lot of events and film occasions. When she was once attending one such get together, she was once spotted by means of the director, Basu Chatterjee, who provided Zarina a film.

Physically Glance

Top (approx.): 5′ 6″

Weight (approx.): 65 kg

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Family, Caste & Husband

Zarina Wahab was once born proper right into a Muslim Family. Her mother’s name is Malika Wahab. No longer so much is known about her father. She has 3 sisters Haseena, Shammi Rashid, and Malika McReynold. Zarina moreover has one brother.

Zarina met Aditya Pancholi at the devices of Kalan Ka Tika and fell in love with one any other. The duo dated one any other for 15 days and tied the knot on 27 January 1986. Her son, Sooraj Pancholi, is an actor, and her daughter, Sana Pancholi, is an actress.

Occupation

Zarina started her showing career in 1974 with the film “Ishq Ishq Ishq” in which she carried out the placement of Zeenat Aman’s sister. Next, she carried out the lead place in Basu Chatterjee’s “Chit Chor.” The film was once a huge hit and established Wahab as an actress. Therefore, she featured in motion pictures like “Gharaonda,” “Agar,” “Zajbaat,” “Sawan Ko Aane Do,” and “Raees Zada.” Zarina has moreover acted in Telugu motion pictures like “Gajula Kishtayya,” Malayalam motion pictures like “Madanolsavam,” Kannada film like “Ee Bandha Anubandha,” and “Tamil film like Vishwaroopam.” Wahab has moreover seemed in Bollywood motion pictures like “My Name Is Khan,” “Agneepath,” “I, Me, aur Principal,” “Dil Dhadakne Do.”

In 2019, she carried out the placement of PM Narendra Modi‘s mother, Heeraben Modi, in his biopic “PM Narendra Modi.”

Zarina has moreover carried out elderly roles in TV serials like “Maayka,” “Zaara,” “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Yahaaan Principal Ghar Ghar Kheli,” “Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon,” “Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein,” and “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai.”

Favourite Problems

Foods: Tamarind Rice, Rooster Biryani, South Indian cuisines

Data

She likes to organize dinner, be told books, and striking out at the side of her family in her recreational time.

Zarina is well-versed in Urdu, Telugu, Hindi, and English.

Her husband, Aditya Pancholi, is six years younger to Zarina.

Wahab knowledgeable right through an interview that her mother was once now not glad about her solution to marry Aditya.

Zarina has dubbed her voice for Revathi inside the Hindi style of Anjali.

Wahab was once nominated for Filmfare inside the Greatest Actress magnificence for her potency inside the film Gharonda in 1977 then again she out of place that award to Shabana Azmi.