Zatanna: Emerald Fennell to Write Superhero Movie for DC Films

Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-nominated director of “Promising Younger Girl,” is taking up a unique sort of vigilante. She has been tapped to write “Zatanna,” a big-screen adaptation of the DC Comics heroine.

The film, from Warner Bros.’ DC Films, is ready to be launched theatrically. J.J. Abrams’ Dangerous Robotic is producing by way of his total take care of WarnerMedia.

Fennell’s hiring comes as her function directorial debut “Promising Younger Girl” has been the toast of awards season. Together with 5 Oscar nods, together with finest image, screenplay and actress for Carey Mulligan, the film has garnered consideration from the Golden Globes, BAFTA, Administrators Guild of America and the Writers Guild.

The upcoming DC Prolonged Universe installment might be Zatanna’s first franchise look. She is thought for her involvement with the Justice League, although the character has by no means appeared in a DC film. Serinda Swan beforehand portrayed Zatanna, marking the superhero’s live-action debut, on later seasons of The CW present “Smallville.” The function of Zatanna has not been solid but.

Zatanna, created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, is a magician and regarded one of the vital highly effective sorcerers within the DC universe. Her magical skills are genetic, as her dad Giovanni Zatara was additionally an alchemist.

Following “Marvel Girl” and its sequel “Marvel Girl 1984,” the Zatanna film would mark solely the second feminine DC hero to headline a DC Films entry. The studio just lately solid “The Younger and the Stressed” star Sasha Calle to play Supergirl forward of her debut in “The Flash,” however has not set a standalone film.

Fennell was additionally a showrunner on Season 2 of “Killing Eve,” a British spy thriller starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Her appearing credit embrace “Anna Karenina,” “The Danish Lady,” “Name the Midwife” and most just lately on Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown,” during which she portrayed Camilla Bowles.