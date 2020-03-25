Zawe Ashton joins cast of new Audible adaptation Lote

Contemporary Meat star Zawe Ashton will narrate an upcoming audiobook about opposing extravagance within the artwork world.

Lote is the debut novel from creator Shola Von Reinhold and is an element of #Twentyin2020, a marketing campaign by indie writer Jacaranda to publish twenty titles by black British writers this 12 months.

The ebook is about within the modern-day, the place Mathilda discovers a forgotten Black Scottish poet and endeavours to seek out out the whole lot she will be able to about her.

Her mission will take her on a journey by the opulent and unusual world of her artist residency, uncovering programs of erasure alongside the way in which.

Ashton has beforehand taken curiosity within the artwork world, taking a starring function in Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo.

The voice cast of Lote additionally contains Adjoa Andoh (Physician Who) and Aurora Burghart (October Faction).

Audible shall be releasing diversifications of each single title in Jacaranda’s #Twentyin2020 line of books, which additionally contains By the Leopard’s Gaze, The House Between Black and White and Beneath Solomon Skies.

The audiobook of Lote shall be launched solely on Audible on 26th March 2020, coinciding with the print model.

Audible not too long ago introduced it was making lots of of titles free, as half of its efforts to assist these affected by coronavirus.