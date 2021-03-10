Zayn Malik Lobs F-Bombs at Grammys, Then Insists It’s Nothing Personal

To the checklist of artists who’re sad concerning the Grammys this 12 months, together with “snubbed” artists just like the Weeknd and Halsey, add Zayn Malik… for causes that, even after he dropped F-bombs towards the awards “and everybody related,” stay considerably mysterious.

One huge distinction between Malik and a few of the beforehand aggrieved artists is that Malik didn’t have a launch that would have been in rivalry this 12 months, which has let to some vigorous Twitter arguments about whether or not the previous One Path member was conscious of his ineligibility or not.

“Fuck the Grammys and everybody related. Except you shake fingers and ship presents, there’s no nomination concerns,” Malik tweeted. “Subsequent 12 months I’ll ship you a basket of confectionary.”

Many have been fast to presume Malik was upset over the shortage of Grammy recognition for his newest album, “No One Is Listening,” which debuted on the U.S. album chart earlier this 12 months at No. 44. (It did higher in his native UK, bowing there at No. 17.) The phrase “this 12 months” is an operative one there; the window for eligibility for the 2021 Grammy Awards closed at the top of September, greater than three and a half months earlier than the discharge of the little observed album.

A few of his followers have been fast to defend him, contending that of course he knew his album was too new to be eligible, and that he was summoning hellfire down upon the Grammys and related events on behalf of all artists.

Different puzzled if maybe he was complicated the Grammys with the not too long ago newsworthy Golden Globes; though the Grammys have hardly been with out controversy of late, there have been no occasions bringing artists and voting members collectively throughout this pandemic 12 months, and the shortage of a member listing would appear to be a buffer towards gift-giving even when strict Academy prohibitions on lobbying and swag aren’t.

Nonetheless others puzzled if an intra-Directional rift was concerned. “Wait. Is that this shade towards @Harry_Styles???????” requested Perez Hilton, who’d earlier mocked Malik for not seeming to appreciate he wasn’t eligible, now continuing to surprise if Malik had some points along with his former musical associate being nominated for 3 awards this 12 months and having simply been introduced as one of many choose few to get a efficiency slot on this Sunday’s telecast.

Malik returned to Twitter hours later to claim that his beef wasn’t about his personal lack of historic nominations (whether or not with One Path or solo, he hasn’t beforehand been put up for the awards, even in years the place he had a launch).

“My tweet was not private or about eligibility,” Malik mentioned, “however was concerning the want for inclusion and the shortage of transparency of the nomination course of and the area that creates and permits favoritism, racism, and networking politics to affect the voting course of.”

Different music stars who’ve laid into the Grammys because the nominations have been introduced in November have been clear that there was some private insult concerned of their grievances, whereas pointing, as Malik did in his followup tweet, to what they imagine to be extra widespread issues.

“The Grammys stay corrupt,” the Weeknd tweeted after he got here up with zero nominations. “You owe me, my followers and the trade transparency…” Halsey, additionally omitted of this 12 months’s Grammy nods, wrote that she “wished to decide on my phrases rigorously as a result of lots of people have prolonged sympathy and apology to me because the Grammy nominations,” Whereas I’m thrilled for my gifted pals who have been acknowledged this 12 months, I hope for extra transparency or reform.”

It stands to purpose from Tuesday’s tweets that Malik is not going to be tuning in Sunday to see Types or anybody else — not even the six-times-nominated Taylor Swift, with whom he shared one in all his largest post-1D hits, 2016’s “I Don’t Wanna Reside Ceaselessly.” Malik’s spouse, Gigi Hadid, has not too long ago talked about having pleasant conversations with and getting child presents from Swift because the couple’s little one was born in September.

The Grammys air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on CBS.