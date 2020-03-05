Zayn Malik Signs With CAA

British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has signed with CAA in all areas, the corporate introduced right now. He was beforehand with WME.

The previous One Route member has launched two solo albums, 2016’s “Thoughts of Mine” and “Icarus Falls,” which dropped in December of 2018. The previous album made him the primary British male artist to debut at No. 1 in each the UK and the U.S. within the first week of launch.

Whereas no particulars had been accessible on the time of this text’s publication, the transfer may imply forthcoming exercise on the Zayn entrance. Over the previous few years he has additionally been a duet accomplice on a number of hit singles, together with Taylor Swift on “I Don’t Wanna Dwell Without end” (the title monitor from the soundtrack for “Fifty Shades Darker,” which earned an MTV VMA for Greatest Collaboration); with Sia on “Nightfall Until Daybreak”; with Zhavia Ward on “A Complete New World,” from the dwell motion model of “Aladdin”; with the group Shaed on the “Trampoline” remix; and Sabrina Claudio on her music “Rumors.” He has additionally appeared on songs with Chris Brown, Snakehips, M.I.A., August Alsina, Aitana and Becky G.

Different distinctions embrace being named “Most Trendy Man” on the GQ Man of the 12 months awards and “New Artist of the 12 months” on the American Music Awards.

Malik joined One Route in 2010 and carried out on the group’s blockbuster albums “Up All Night time,” “Take Me House,” “Midnight Recollections” and “4,” all of which racked up multiplatinum awards the world over. Malik introduced he was leaving One Route in 2015; the group went on indefinite hiatus later that yr.