Zazie Beetz Joins Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Practice’

“Deadpool 2” star Zazie Beetz will be a part of Brad Pitt within the solid of Sony’s motion film “Bullet Practice.”

Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji are additionally boarding the pic. “Hobbs & Shaw” helmer David Leitch is directing with Kelly McCormick producing by means of 87North and Antoine Fuqua by means of Fuqua Movies. Zak Olkewicz wrote the script, based mostly on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by best-selling writer Kotaro Isaka. The ebook facilities on a bunch of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a practice in Tokyo.

Pitt boarded the venture in early July. He had been weighing his choices since profitable his first appearing Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood” for enjoying stuntman Cliff Sales space. Pitt can be connected to co-star with Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s film “Babylon,” which moved again the beginning of manufacturing to 2021, creating a gap in his schedule for “Bullet Practice.” Brittany Morrissey is the manager overseeing the venture for Sony Photos.

Beetz is presently filming Jeymes Samuel’s “The Tougher They Fall.” Her most up-to-date movie, “9 Days,” premiered at Sundance. Her different film credit embrace “The Joker,” reverse Joaquin Phoenix; Noah Hawley’s “Lucy within the Sky” for Searchlight with Natalie Portman; “Wounds” reverse Armie Hammer; and Steven Soderbergh’s “Excessive Flying Hen” with Andre Holland. Beetz was nominated for an Emmy Award for her function in Donald Glover’s “Atlanta.” She performed the character Domino reverse Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool 2.”

She is repped by CAA, Administration 360, and Sloane, Supply, Weber & Dern. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.