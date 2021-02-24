ZDF Enterprises Boards ‘Ku’damm 63’

Germany’s ZDF Enterprises has acquired international distribution rights to three-part interval drama “Ku’damm 63,” the third instalment in one among ZDFE’s best-selling franchises, which has been licensed to greater than 30 broadcasters across the globe.

Produced by UFA Fiction for German public broadcaster ZDF and made up of three 90-minute episodes, the miniseries shall be introduced shortly to pick consumers.

Set to premiere on ZDF on March 21, 22 and 24, airing at a peak primetime time of 8.15 p.m., “Ku’damm 63” marks a followup to “Ku’damm 56,” which premiered on ZDF in 2016, reaching as much as 6.35 million viewers and a 19.6% market share, and “Ku’damm 59,” which bowed in March 2018.

The collection’ premise stays the identical: the story of Germany’s halting evolution towards bigger justice and liberty instructed by way of the loves, hard-won freedoms and struggling of three sisters, Monika, Helga and Eva, daughters of a conservative matriarch.

Time has moved on, making a distinction. Berlin’s Ku’damm by 1963 is a much less somber place in comparison with the ‘50s. U.S. President John F. Kennedy visits Berlin and famously proclaims “I’m a Berliner.” The town begins to swing in style and music.

“Ku’damm 63”

Courtesy of ZDF/Boris Laewen

However the sisters at the moment are grown ladies. The very bigger freedoms of the early ‘60s make the sisters extra decided and energetic of their confrontation of roiling frustrations and disappointments of their marriages and relationships as a brand new mindset units in.

With German society not as free because it claims to be and their mom a bastion of inflexible mores, the sisters’ need for bigger liberty and equality boils towards open rebel.

”This partaking household saga delivers on so many ranges,” mentioned Robert Franke, vp of ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises. He added: “The mix of heat, humor, nostalgia, generational dynamics and emotional battle attracts viewers in, providing them hours of nice leisure.”

Billed as a “poignant snapshot of West Germany within the ‘60s,” “Ku’damm 63” was once more created by Annette Hess. It’s produced by Benjamin Benedict and Nico Hofmann, with Marc Lepetit as government producer.