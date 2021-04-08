ZDF Enterprises Seals Raft of Sales for ‘Ottilie von Faber-Castell’

ZDF Enterprises has bought the two-part drama “Ottilie von Faber-Castell” to broadcasters throughout Europe and to Globi, an up-and-coming AVOD streamer protecting North America.

The miniseries, a narrative a few good younger girl navigating the pitfalls of nineteenth century enterprise, household and forbidden love, has been picked up by Italy’s RAI 1, the place it earned prime scores with an viewers of greater than 2.8 million. The present lately additionally loved nice success on RTP in Portugal, the place it carried out larger than the common for the time slot.

Different licensees embody YLE (Finland), RTV (Slovenia), RTVS (Slovakia), LTV (Latvia), Community 4 (Hungary), Inter TV (Ukraine), ETV (Estonia) and LRT (Lithuania).

Robert Franke, vice-president ZDFE.drama, ZDFD Enterprises, stated: “Nice storytelling travels and has the power to win over audiences throughout totally different cultures, as witnessed by the success of ‘Ottilie von Faber-Castell’ in Iberia and these gross sales to a variety of international locations.”

The miniseries is about on the finish of the nineteenth century in Germany, when a 16 year-old lady, Ottilie von Faber, inherits her grandfather’s international manufacturing enterprise. On this male dominated world, Ottilie makes use of all her expertise and information to show herself and steer the corporate to better success. She marries Depend Castell and begins a household, however the unconventional Ottilie finds herself deeply in love with another person, the dashing Philipp von Model.

“Ottilie von Faber-Castell” was commissioned by ARD Degeto and produced by Wiedemann & Berg Tv in co-production with Wilma Movie and in cooperation with ZDF Enterprises.

German movie director and screenwriter Claudia Garde (“Stubbe – Von Fall zu Fall,” “Doktor Martin,” “Tatort”) wrote and directed the collection, which was nominated for Finest TV Film award on the 2020 Seoul Worldwide Drama Awards. The solid consists of Kristin Suckow, Martin Wuttke, and Johannes Zirner.