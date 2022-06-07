Zeballos’ “no look” pass and Villa’s adjusted definition: architecture of Boca Juniors’ great second goal against Arsenal

* The impressive play that led to Boca’s 2-0

the start of Boca Juniors in the Professional Football League had Sarandí Arsenal as rival. Although in the first minutes of the game it was difficult for him to bother the goal of Alexander Medina, two almost consecutive plays in minutes 15 and 17 were more than enough to stamp the partial 2-0 on the scoreboard. The second conquest in question had several individual and collective flashes that made the whole of La Bombonera delirious once the ball made contact with the back of the net.

An aerial ball fell near the middle of the field where Exequiel Zeballos He lowered it heel to give continuity to the action and put a furious pike waiting for Luis Vázquez to filter the ball. Once launched at speed, he hooked in against an opponent’s mark, took the ball in a tackle from another of Arsenal’s defenders and He launched an impeccable pass to Sebastián Villa, who with the inside edge of his right foot stopped the goalkeeper rival, who could only observe how the Xeneize widened the difference.

In the repetitions after the goal, the detail that the Changuito threw a ‘no look pass’ when attending the Colombian: the movement consists of looking the other way when passing the ball. All the fans present were delirious by the burst of football that Boca presented and that served to make it 2-0 in a handful of minutes.

* The luxury of Zeballos that surprised La Bombonera

Zeballos had already surprised the fans minutes before the goals: he received the ball from Marcelo Weigandt, faced at speed and he threw a characteristic move of Cristiano Ronaldo to change direction both his body and the ball. The defender of the Sarandí box did not wait for Exequiel’s technical gesture and fell by the wayside. The final shot was blocked by a defender and ended in a corner kick for the hosts, who put pressure on the Arsenal defence.

It seemed that it was going to be a Boca Juniors monologue but the visit hit on its first approach. Mauro Pittón converted after a great assist from Colmán and this completely changed Arsenal’s position. Then his own Pittón almost scored a great goal from the door of the area, but the ball went just wide. Finally, the meeting reached halftime with a partial 2-1.

KEEP READING:

The vulgar cabal of Néstor Gorosito that did not work in the classic platense

Carlos Tevez announced that he wants to be a technical director: “I made the decision, I’m going to direct”

The emotional surprise of Pulga Rodríguez to a 101-year-old fan of Colón