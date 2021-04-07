Zedd to Be Resident DJ at New Las Vegas Nightclubs This Summer

Resorts World Las Vegas introduced that artist, DJ and producer Zedd will headline Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas’ new “day and nightlife experiences,” opening this summer time. The venues are the primary new resort to be constructed on the Strip in additional than a decade, and they’re the primary to open in the US from Zouk Group, Singapore’s 29-year-old life-style and leisure firm.

“Las Vegas has grow to be a large a part of my life. Having the chance to play so many exhibits there all through the years has made it like a second dwelling to me. My Vegas exhibits have grow to be a central hub to join with followers, mates and artists from all around the world,” stated Zedd. “I couldn’t be extra excited to create a model new and thrilling present at my new dwelling at Resorts World Las Vegas with Zouk Group.”

“After a number of iconic performances at Zouk Group venues over the past decade, we’re proud to now accomplice with Zedd and proceed our longstanding relationship with him,” stated Andrew Li, Chief Govt Officer of Zouk Group. “To supply such a visionary within the music business with a brand-new stage at the Strip’s latest resort is actually an honor, and visitors can count on an immersive present expertise that extends nicely past a conventional DJ set.”

Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas beforehand introduced their partnership in November 2020 to carry a number of leisure and life-style ideas to the three,500-room built-in resort.

Efficiency dates and ticket data shall be introduced within the coming weeks.