Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda As of late: Test Zee Chitra Films Listing with Timings right here

Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda
Zee Leisure Enterprises is a number one world corporate that has additional unfold its wings with the release of its new Marathi film channel. Zee Chitramandir used to be introduced ultimate month and can function Marathi films. The Maharashtra marketplace is without doubt one of the key drivers for Zee’s regional enlargement. It already has two Marathi channels Zee Marathi and Zee Talkies which can be part of each and every Maharashtrian’s day. Now Zee Chitra Mandir has been added to cater to extra folks. Learn directly to get Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda for nowadays.
Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda for As of late
|Time
|TV Display
|01:30 AM
|Best possible of Maharashtra Favorite Kon
|02:00 AM
|Pipaani
|05:00 AM
|Patanjali Yog
|06:00 AM
|Guy Mandira
|07:00 AM
|Gajar Kirtanacham, Sohala Anandacha
|08:00 AM
|Gajar Kirtanacham, Sohala Anandacha
|07:25 AM
|The Sword of Monte Cristo
|09:00 AM
|Kiran Kulkarni vs Kiran Kulkarni
|03:45 PM
|Pune By means of Bihar
|06:00 PM
|Guy Mandira
|07:00 PM
|Ya Gol Gol Dabyatla
|09:00 PM
|Tendulkar Out
|11:00 PM
|Deool Band
Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda As of late: FAQs
1. What’s Zee Chitra Mandir?
Zee Chitra Mandir is a Marathi film channel.
2. The place is the headquarters of Z Chitra Mandir?
The headquarters of the channel is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
3. Who’s the landlord of Zee Chitramandir?
Zee Chitramandir is owned by means of Zee Leisure Enterprises.
4. Which is the guardian corporate of Zee Chitra Mandir?
The guardian Corporate is Essel Staff.
5. When used to be Zee Chitramandir introduced?
The channel used to be introduced on April 1, 2021.
6. What’s the program scheduled for 7:00 PM nowadays?
The scheduled program is Ya Gol Gol Dabyatla.
7. What’s the program scheduled for 9:00 PM nowadays?
The scheduled program is Tendulkar Out
