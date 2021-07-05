Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda As of late: Test Zee Chitra Films Listing with Timings right here

Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda

Zee Leisure Enterprises is a number one world corporate that has additional unfold its wings with the release of its new Marathi film channel. Zee Chitramandir used to be introduced ultimate month and can function Marathi films. The Maharashtra marketplace is without doubt one of the key drivers for Zee’s regional enlargement. It already has two Marathi channels Zee Marathi and Zee Talkies which can be part of each and every Maharashtrian’s day. Now Zee Chitra Mandir has been added to cater to extra folks. Learn directly to get Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda for nowadays.

Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda for As of late

Time TV Display 01:30 AM Best possible of Maharashtra Favorite Kon 02:00 AM Pipaani 05:00 AM Patanjali Yog 06:00 AM Guy Mandira 07:00 AM Gajar Kirtanacham, Sohala Anandacha 08:00 AM Gajar Kirtanacham, Sohala Anandacha 07:25 AM The Sword of Monte Cristo 09:00 AM Kiran Kulkarni vs Kiran Kulkarni 03:45 PM Pune By means of Bihar 06:00 PM Guy Mandira 07:00 PM Ya Gol Gol Dabyatla 09:00 PM Tendulkar Out 11:00 PM Deool Band

