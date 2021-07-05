Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda As of late: Test Zee Chitra Films Listing With Timings Right here

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Zee Chitra Mandir Schedule Today: Check Zee Chitra Movies List with Timings here

Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda As of late: Test Zee Chitra Films Listing with Timings right here

Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda

Zee Leisure Enterprises is a number one world corporate that has additional unfold its wings with the release of its new Marathi film channel. Zee Chitramandir used to be introduced ultimate month and can function Marathi films. The Maharashtra marketplace is without doubt one of the key drivers for Zee’s regional enlargement. It already has two Marathi channels Zee Marathi and Zee Talkies which can be part of each and every Maharashtrian’s day. Now Zee Chitra Mandir has been added to cater to extra folks. Learn directly to get Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda for nowadays.

Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda for As of late

Time TV Display
01:30 AM Best possible of Maharashtra Favorite Kon
02:00 AM Pipaani
05:00 AM Patanjali Yog
06:00 AM Guy Mandira
07:00 AM Gajar Kirtanacham, Sohala Anandacha
08:00 AM Gajar Kirtanacham, Sohala Anandacha
07:25 AM The Sword of Monte Cristo
09:00 AM Kiran Kulkarni vs Kiran Kulkarni
03:45 PM Pune By means of Bihar
06:00 PM Guy Mandira
07:00 PM Ya Gol Gol Dabyatla
09:00 PM Tendulkar Out
11:00 PM Deool Band

Disclaimer: The above data is for normal informational functions handiest. All data at the Website is equipped in excellent religion, on the other hand we make no illustration or guaranty of any type, specific or implied, in regards to the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of any data at the Website.

Zee Chitra Mandir Agenda As of late: FAQs

1. What’s Zee Chitra Mandir?

Zee Chitra Mandir is a Marathi film channel.

2. The place is the headquarters of Z Chitra Mandir?

The headquarters of the channel is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

3. Who’s the landlord of Zee Chitramandir?

Zee Chitramandir is owned by means of Zee Leisure Enterprises.

4. Which is the guardian corporate of Zee Chitra Mandir?

The guardian Corporate is Essel Staff.

5. When used to be Zee Chitramandir introduced?

The channel used to be introduced on April 1, 2021.

6. What’s the program scheduled for 7:00 PM nowadays?

The scheduled program is Ya Gol Gol Dabyatla.

7. What’s the program scheduled for 9:00 PM nowadays?

The scheduled program is Tendulkar Out

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here