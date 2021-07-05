Zee Chitra Mandir Time table These days: Test Zee Chitra Films Listing With Timings Right here – Filmywap 2021 Bollywood Films Newest Information

Zee Chitra Mandir Time table

Zee Leisure Enterprises is a number one international corporate that has persisted to unfold its wings with the release of its new Marathi film channel. Zee Chitramandir was once introduced ultimate month and can function Marathi motion pictures. The Maharashtra marketplace is among the primary drivers of Zee’s regional enlargement. It already has two Marathi channels Zee Marathi and Zee Talkies which can be a part of each and every Maharashtrian’s day. Now Zee Chitra Mandir has been added to cater for extra folks. Learn directly to get the Zee Chitra Mandir time table for nowadays.

Zee Chitra Mandir Time table for These days

Time TV program 1:30 am Very best of Maharashtra Favourite Kon 02:00 am pipanic 05:00 o’clock Patanjali Yoga 06:00 a.m. Mandira 07:00 o’clock Gajar Kirtanacham, Sohala Anandacha 08:00 o’clock Gajar Kirtanacham, Sohala Anandacha 07:25 am The sword of Monte Cristo 09:00 o’clock Kiran Kulkarni vs Kiran Kulkarni 3:45 pm Poona By way of Bihar 6:00 PM Mandira 7 p.m Ya Gol Gol Dabyatla 9:00 PM Tendulkar out 11:00 AM EVENING Deool Band

