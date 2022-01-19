Zee Information Opinion Ballot: BJP govt might be shaped once more in UP! Know which birthday party can get what number of seats

UP Opinion Ballot 2022 Zee Information: Meeting elections to be held in 7 stages from February 10 to March 7 for 403-member meeting seats in Uttar Pradesh (UP Chunav 2022) To gauge the temper of the general public sooner than Zee Information has DesignBoxed In conjunction with Opinion Ballot. Extra DesignBoxed took the opinion of eleven lakh folks of the state. Within the opinion ballot, Uttar Pradesh was once divided into six other areas Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Rohilkhand, Awadh, Central UP and Western UP. The knowledge that got here out all through the Opinion Ballot performed between December 06 and January 17 has as soon as once more noticed the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) govt in UP. On the other hand, the consequences will come on March 10 and it is going to be transparent best then which birthday party bureaucracy the federal government. In step with Opinion Polls, as soon as once more the BJP govt is being shaped in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath is probably the most favourite face of CM.Additionally Learn – Opinion Ballot: In western Uttar Pradesh, which is a stronghold of the farmers’ motion, the SP’s BJP is in a difficult struggle, know who’s the CM like

Additionally Learn – Zee Information Opinion Ballot: 76-82 seats can come within the account of BJP in Awadh, large merit for SP!

Zee Information और DesignBoxed In step with the survey of Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) This yr, the SP is getting 41%, SP 34%, BSP 10%, Congress 06% and others 9 %. In step with 2017, BJP appears to be gaining 1 according to cent votes and SP 12 according to cent votes. The Bahujan Samaj Celebration appears to be struggling an enormous loss. Within the 2017 elections, in Uttar Pradesh, BJP were given 40 % votes, SP were given 22 % votes, Congress were given 6 % votes, BSP were given 22 % votes and others were given 10 % votes. Additionally Learn – Janta ka Temper: What number of seats BJP and SP gets in Rohilkhand, public opinion in Opinion Ballot

When it comes to seats, Zee Information and DesignBoxed In step with the survey, Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) + 245 to 267, Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) of Samajwadi Celebration (Samajawadi Celebration) to 125 to 148 , Mayawati (Mayawati) of BSP (E.G) It kind of feels to be getting 5-9 seats, Congress 2-7 and others 2-6 seats. It’s identified that almost all determine within the 403-member UP Vidhan Sabha is 202.

In step with the survey, BJP is predicted to get 53-59 seats, SP 39-45, BSP 2-5, Congress 1-2 and others 1-3 seats in Purvanchal. Within the 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Celebration were given 69 seats, SP 13, BSP 1, Congress 8 and 11 seats in Purvanchal. On the similar time, in step with Opinion Ballot, BJP does now not see any hope of having 17 to 19 seats, SP 0-1, Congress and BSP in Bundelkhand. In 2017, BJP had captured all 19 seats.

there, Zee Information-DesignBoxed In step with Opinion Ballot, BJP can get 19-21 seats in Rohilkhand. SP is predicted to get 3-7 seats.

In step with the survey, no seat will come within the account of BSP and Congress. Allow us to tell that there are a complete of 25 meeting seats in Rohilkhand space. Within the 2017 elections, there have been 23 seats in BJP’s account. SP had captured two seats.

On the similar time, in Awadh, BJP + is appearing 76-82 seats, SP + 34-38, Congress 1-3 and BSP no seat. Others too can have 1-3 seats of their account. Allow us to inform you that within the 2017 meeting elections, BJP were given 93 seats in Awadh, whilst best 9 seats got here within the account of SP. Within the ultimate election, Congress were given 3, BSP were given 8 and others were given 06 seats.

there, Zee Information-DesignBoxed In step with Opinion Ballot, this time in Central Uttar Pradesh 47 to 49 for BJP seats, SP is predicted to get 16 to twenty, Congress 1 to two seats. BSP isn’t anticipating to get any seat on this space. In Central UP, BJP appears to be shedding, SP is prone to achieve.

On the similar time, out of 71 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, this time BJP is prone to get 33-37 seats, whilst in 2017 it were given 52 seats. The Samajwadi Celebration were given best 15 seats within the ultimate elections from western Uttar Pradesh, this time it has an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal and it kind of feels to be reaping benefits.

In step with opinion polls, the SP-RLD alliance is predicted to get 33-37 seats. Congress were given two seats right here ultimate time, however this time its account won’t even open. The BSP were given just one seat ultimate time, however it’s prone to get 2-4 seats on this meeting election. Others don’t seem to be noticed opening the account this time.

Which events are at conflict

Allow us to inform you that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Celebration on one facet in UP (BJP) Who’s Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) The management is making each and every effort to occupy energy for the second one time in a row. However, Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) led through Samajwadi Celebration (SP) After 5 years, it is making an attempt laborious to clutch energy once more. At the 3rd facet is the Bahujan Samaj Celebration led through Mayawati which has been out of energy for 10 years and desires to take the reins of UP in its palms as soon as once more. Below the management of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress could also be in power in Uttar Pradesh this time. (up elections 2022) He is making an attempt in order that his lack of awareness from energy within the largest state ends. This time Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Celebration and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Events also are attempting their good fortune within the UP elections.