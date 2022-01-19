Zee Information Opinion Ballot: Know what proportion of folks of UP need to see Akhilesh Yadav as Leader Minister

UP Opinion Ballot 2022 Zee Information: Meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh to be held in 7 stages from February 10 to March 7. (UP Election 2022) To gauge the temper of the general public earlier than Zee Information ने DesignBoxed At the side of Opinion Ballot. Zee Information-DesignBoxed has taken the opinion of eleven lakh folks of the state. In step with opinion polls, Bharatiya Janata Birthday party as soon as once more in UP (BJP) The federal government appears to be shaped. On the other hand, there could also be a lack of seats for BJP as in comparison to 2017. While, the Samajwadi Birthday party (SP) It’s estimated to emerge as the second one biggest birthday celebration. SP appears to be gaining seats as in comparison to ultimate 12 months. All through the opinion ballot performed between December 6 and January 17, when folks have been requested in regards to the first selection for the submit of Leader Minister of the state, they known as Yogi Adityanath probably the most most well-liked CM.Additionally Learn – Zee Information Opinion Ballot: BJP executive will probably be shaped once more in UP! Know which birthday celebration can get what number of seats

How a lot vote proportion for which birthday celebration

Zee Information और DesignBoxed In step with the survey of Indian publicBJP This 12 months, the SP is getting 41%, SP 34%, BSP 10%, Congress 06% and others 9 p.c. In step with 2017, BJP appears to be gaining 1 consistent with cent votes and SP 12 consistent with cent votes. The Bahujan Samaj Birthday party appears to be struggling an enormous loss. Within the 2017 elections, in Uttar Pradesh, BJP were given 40 p.c votes, SP were given 22 p.c votes, Congress were given 6 p.c votes, BSP were given 22 p.c votes and others were given 10 p.c votes.

Which birthday celebration can get what number of seats

In relation to seats, in keeping with survey by means of Zee Information and DesignBoxed, Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) + 245 to 267, Akhilesh Yadavand (Akhilesh Yadav) of Samajwadi Birthday party (Samajawadi Birthday party) to 125 to 148 , Mayawati (Mayawati) Of five-9 seats to BSP, Congress (Congress) It kind of feels to be getting 2-7 seats and others 2-6 seats. It’s identified that almost all determine within the 403-member UP Vidhan Sabha is 202.