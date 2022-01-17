Zee Information’ Public Temper Opinion Ballot: Know When and The place to Watch LIVE Streaming

New Delhi : The Election Fee has introduced the dates of elections in 5 states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Arrangements for elections are in complete swing in those states. What’s the temper of the folk of those 5 states? What do other folks need from their leaders? Are you proud of the ruling celebration or now not? Are other folks within the temper to modify the federal government? Such questions will have to additionally come to your thoughts. We’ve attempted to get solutions of such questions coming up to your thoughts from the folk of those 5 states on this ‘public temper’ opinion ballot. For this opinion ballot, Zee Information has taken opinion from about 10 lakh other folks from 5 states.Additionally Learn – Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Election date modified in Punjab, now votes will likely be forged on February 20

When and the place can I see public temper opinion polls?

The Public Temper Opinium Ballot will likely be broadcast on Zee Information these days at round 7 pm and can proceed until 9 pm. Are living streaming of Zee Information will likely be to be had right here.

You’ll additionally watch Zee Information Janta Ka Temper Opinion Ballot on different platforms –

With the exception of tv, opinion polls can also be noticed on different platforms, information associated with it may be learn. If you need, you'll be able to watch dwell streaming of Zee Information on YouTube. With the exception of this, you'll be able to learn the inside track associated with this opinion ballot via downloading the India.com app for your telephone. This app is to be had for each Android and iOS. No longer most effective this, you'll be able to additionally learn the inside track associated with it via without delay opening https://www.india.com/hindi-news/ for your telephone's browser.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will likely be held in seven stages from February 10 to March 7. Whilst the entire seats in Uttarakhand and Goa will cross to polls on February 14, Punjab will cross to polls on February 20. Alternatively, elections in Punjab had been previous to be hung on February 14, however later this date used to be modified. Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3.