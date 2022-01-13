Zee Media’s Pooja Makkar were given the primary award for reporting all through Corona, protection applauded

Reporting with complete duty and consciousness in any state of affairs has been the hallmark of Zee Media. In the similar approach, the function of Zee Media has been preferred as soon as once more in masking the Corona virus with complete duty and curtailing the rumours. Zee Media has were given the primary prize for reporting accomplished all through the corona virus.Additionally Learn – PM Modi Top Degree Assembly: High Minister Modi held a gathering with the Leader Ministers at the Corona disaster, Amit Shah was once additionally provide

Zee Media’s journalist were given first prize

India’s Zee Media in TV Information & Multimedia Class Well being correspondent Pooja Makkar (Pooja Makkar) For reporting all through the corona virus to the ‘Merck Basis’ (Merck Basis) won the primary prize. Additionally Learn – IPL-2022 could also be arranged in South Africa

“Giant Congratulations to the Merck Basis ‘Masks Up With Care’ Media Reputation Awards 2021 from Asian nations. I look ahead to have fun with you all all through the Award Rite which can be held quickly by way of VC.” Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej

CEO Merck Basis %.twitter.com/HGVK5VCcVg — Merck Basis (@MerckFoundation) January 13, 2022



First feminine journalist to take trial of corona vaccine

Zee Information correspondent Pooja Makkar is the primary Indian lady journalist to volunteer for the Corona vaccine trial. He took section within the trial of the Kovid vaccine.

Admire the protection of Zee Media

Together with this, Zee Information’ protection on oxygen disaster all through the second one wave of corona, floor reviews from Corona ward dressed in PPE kits themselves to turn the arduous paintings of medical doctors and nurses operating in Kovid-19 ward, these kinds of information was once additionally preferred.

What’s Merck Basis

this award Merck basis (Merck Basis) Germany. Merck Basis to realize the factual and awareness-raising protection accomplished by means of media organizations all through the Corona Virus ‘Masks Up With Care’ Awards introduced. Those awards were introduced amidst entries from far and wide the sector. This award has been given to 67 folks for reporting in 6 African nations, Latin The united states and Asia. Merck Basis works within the box of Healthcare, Science and Generation.