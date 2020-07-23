ZeeBusiness.in’s big jump; 7.5 times growth on annual basis; 27.1 million active users in May 2020

new Delhi: ZeeBusiness.in, the digital platform of Zee Business news channel Zee Business, has taken a quantum leap. According to a ComScore India report, it has achieved 27.1 million active users in May 2020. This website has achieved an increase of 7.5 times on an annual basis in the case of monthly active users. According to the ComScore report, as of May 2019 last year, the website had 3.6 million users. ZeeBusiness.in has the highest growth compared to its top competitors. During the same period, the growth of Economictimes.com, LiveMint.com, FinancialExpress.com and Moneycontrol.com has increased only 1.5 times, 3.7 times, 1.9 times and 1.2 times respectively. Also Read – India.com crossed 35 million users in May 2020, an increase of 4.3 times over last year

Sudhir Chaudhary said this

Speaking on the occasion, ZMCL Cluster 1 CEO Sudhir Chaudhary said that India’s first Hindi news channel has always been in a league. This product is for the common man. The purpose of our coverage is to understand the developments going on in the market and help in planning for future finances. Along with this, it is also helping people in making money. In the wake of epidemics and economic uncertainty, this unprecedented growth in our audience shows that people have faith in Zee Business. We hope to live up to this belief of India. ‘ Also Read – Zee Digital achieved 168% growth in May 2020, users crossed 185 million

Thanks to the managing editor

Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi said that it is our constant endeavor to give more and more accurate information about stock markets, investments, trading to the users. Along with this, efforts will also be made to strengthen the portfolio of investors. ZeeBusiness.in has achieved this feat for the first time in history, it shows that our viewers have been confident of the decisions of the money division being given by the channel. We thank our audience and now we will continuously deliver accurate and timely correct information. Also Read – ZEE 24 Kalak becomes Gujarat’s number-1 channel in terms of average viewer time

The entire focus of ZeeBusiness.in is to bring news and updates related to the business to its readers. Apart from this, he insists on informing his readers about the trends, data and analysis of the stock market. The platform, along with its broadcast channel, also provides an analysis of stock market experts to online readers.

Commenting on the unprecedented performance, Rohit Chaddha, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group, said, our strong focus on the personal finance space has brought the maximum number of users to the platform. This section educates investors on safe investing, ideal schemes and when it comes to money and savings, ZeeBusiness.in has emerged as the only solution to all your questions and investment options while keeping your competitors guessing. We convey even the most difficult news in easy language to our readers, who have worked for us. Talking about the future plan, Rohit Chadha said that keeping in mind the interest of readers, business will aggressively move into the news domain and set new standards of stock market and personal finance.

Zee Group got a huge jump

The growth by ZeeBusiness.in is in line with the tremendous jump taken by Zee Digital in the last 12 months. The Zee Group’s online platform continued its unprecedented growth in 2020 and crossed the 185 million-user mark on ComScore in May 2020. Zee Digital is now at the third position in the comScore rankings among all digital media groups in India.