ZEEL-SONY Footage Large Merger: Puneet Goenka to proceed as MD-CEO of the brand new post-merger corporate

ZEEL-SONY Footage Large Merger: A large announcement has been made as of late for the merger between Zee Leisure and Sony Footage Networks India. The board of ZEEL has given its in-principle approval to the merger with Sony Footage. After this merger, Puneet Goenka will proceed to be the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the brand new corporate to be shaped. Sony will make investments Rs 11,605.94 crore within the new corporate shaped after this merger. After the merger, Zee Leisure will cling 47.07 consistent with cent stake. Sony Footage will cling 52.93 consistent with cent stake. The merger corporate can be indexed at the Indian inventory marketplace.

Due diligence of the deal will likely be finished inside 90 days

The TV trade, virtual belongings, manufacturing operations and program library of each the corporations can be merged. Please inform that an unique non-binding time period sheet has been signed between ZEEL and SPNI. The due diligence of the deal will likely be finished within the subsequent 90 days. The prevailing promoter circle of relatives Zee will have the ability to extend its shareholding from 4 consistent with cent to twenty consistent with cent.

Sony Workforce to appoint Board of Administrators

Within the new corporate shaped after this merger, Puneet Goenka will proceed to be the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the corporate. Sony Workforce may have the correct to appoint many of the administrators at the board. Except the monetary issues of the corporate, the board has additionally mentioned the longer term enlargement plan. The board has mentioned that there will likely be no hurt to the pursuits of the shareholders and the shareholders because of the merger.