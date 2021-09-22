ZEEL-SONY Photos Large Merger Video: Puneet Goenka to proceed as MD-CEO of the brand new corporate to be shaped after the merger

ZEEL-SONY Photos Large Merger Video: A large announcement has been made as of late for the merger between Zee Leisure and Sony Photos Networks India. The board of ZEEL has given its in-principle approval to the merger with Sony Photos. After this merger, Puneet Goenka will proceed to be the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the brand new corporate to be shaped. Sony will make investments Rs 11,605.94 crore within the new corporate shaped after this merger. After the merger, Zee Leisure will grasp 47.07 in line with cent stake. Sony Photos will grasp 52.93 in line with cent stake. The merger corporate can also be indexed at the Indian inventory marketplace.Additionally Learn – Weekly Inventory Marketplace Record from 20 to 26 September: Know this week’s inventory marketplace updates and make investments safely

Due diligence of the deal shall be finished inside of 90 days

The TV trade, virtual belongings, manufacturing operations and program library of each the corporations can also be merged. Please inform that an unique non-binding time period sheet has been signed between ZEEL and SPNI. The due diligence of the deal shall be finished within the subsequent 90 days. The present promoter circle of relatives Zee will find a way to extend its shareholding from 4 in line with cent to twenty in line with cent.

Sony Workforce to appoint Board of Administrators

Within the new corporate shaped after this merger, Puneet Goenka will proceed to be the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the corporate. Sony Workforce can have the fitting to appoint many of the administrators at the board. Except for the monetary issues of the corporate, the board has additionally mentioned the longer term enlargement plan. The board has stated that there shall be no hurt to the pursuits of the shareholders and the shareholders because of the merger.