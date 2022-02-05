Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Bayonetta 3 reaffirm their release date in 2022

The latest financial report reconfirms the dates for some of the games coming to Switch.

Yesterday we learned of the latest financial report of Nintendo corresponding to the quarter that closed the year 2021. That left us with great news for the Japanese company, with Switch exceeding 100 million units, which confirms the good shape of the console, and its games accumulating great success at the level of sales.

Two of the big releases planned for this year that are likely to join this megaton list are The Legend of Zelda sequels: Breath of the Wild and Bayonetta 3, and the doc has reaffirmed its launch for 2022. Therefore, delays are not expected a priori for Link’s new adventure or for the third installment of the Platinum Games saga.

Nintendo has not specified the day of arrivalHowever, on Nintendo they still do not determine the date in which we can see them in stores, so we will have to wait to know a more specific launch window. Similarly, other games like Splatoon 3 or Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope are also still planned to hit the market this year.

The next release from Nintendo is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which does have a date set on the calendar: March 25th. A gameplay trailer of it was released a few weeks ago that showed us its mechanics and, although it is also released in physical format, the storage space it will occupy if we decide to get hold of it in its digital version has been revealed.

