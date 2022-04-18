Zelda Breath of the Wild and Pokémon influenced the aesthetics of Pixar’s Red movie

Its director, Domee Shi, has confessed to being a lover of anime and video games.

Las Pixar films They have managed to carve out a niche for themselves in the film industry that attracts a multitude of fans. Have been widely recognized and they have a personal style that has been able to conquer children and adults. His latest film, Red, released last February directly on Disney+ tells the story of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited.

Su directora, Domee Shi, has spoken in an interview in The Washington Post about his hobbies and sources of inspiration. The director has highlighted how the ‘geek culture‘ has become commonplace, unlike in the 1990s and 2000s, when being the vice president of the anime club in high school she was looked at “like a freak”.

Shi grew up being of the animes like One Piece and Sailor Moon, and it is something that is represented in Red. However, the director is also a fan of video games and has shared her passion for nintendo gamesa love shared by the production designer Rona Liu and that influenced the aesthetics of the film.

“We both love that ‘chunky cute’ aesthetic and it’s definitely from playing Nintendo titles like Pokémon or EarthBound. There’s something very attractive in the style of their worlds“, pointed out the director. Shi has shared that while producing Red and analyzing the artistic style that the film would have, they were surprised by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while thinking “How can they make the world look so beautiful and richbut at the same time be so simple?

Video games have been a great influence for the director of Red

Domee Shi stressed that “video games take more risks than animated moviesIn addition to Breath of the Wild, Shi played games like Metroid Dread, Super Mario Odyssey and Hollow Knight in recent years. He also bought a PS4 PRO during production to learn more games. current, “immersing” in Red Dead Redemption 2, Ghost of Tsushima, The Witcher 3 and Death Stranding.

The director has confessed to feeling excited to get back into gaming and has already added Elden Rin and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl to its list.

