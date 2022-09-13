Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel officially titled Tears of the Kingdom and release date confirmed

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it will be released on May 12, 2023.

The title was revealed in a new trailer in today’s Nintendo Direct, which also showed exploration, new stasis powers, and much of the sequel’s still-unexplained shattered Hyrule.

Here you can see the trailer with gameplay shown:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was originally expected to release in 2022, but was pushed back to 2023. The series’ producer, Eiji Aounuma, said in the announcement that “in order to make this game experience something special, the entire team development is still working diligently on this game, so please wait a little longer.”