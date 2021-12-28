Zelda Breath of the Wild tops this list of Japan’s 100 most popular games, and there are surprises

The television channel TV Asahi has surveyed 50,000 players to compile the list.

The lists with the most popular video games in history, of the year or by genre are the most common, so it is not surprising that about to dismiss 2021, a new list has emerged in Japan with the 100 most popular games by Japanese fans who have participated in a poll on the Asahi TV channel, with the great The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at the top of the top.

Zelda, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest or Metal Gear are not lacking in this listIt is not the only game in the Zelda saga that has been seen in this list, where classics such as Ocarina of Time or Majora’s Mask also appear. In general, great sagas of the japanese video game They are present on this list, with Dragon Quest V occupying the second position, and Final Fantasy VII the third place. The Metal Gear Solid series is also well represented at the top with the formidable Metal Gear Solid 3 at the top of a table drawn up with the votes of more than 50,000 players.

Of course, this list does not lack classics from the Super Mario Bros saga, legendary JRPGs such as Chrono Trigger, or some surprises such as Undertale or Dead by Daylight, which has managed to sneak into a top -obviously- markedly Japanese character. Apex Legends, Tetris or Minecraft are other games made outside of Japan that have managed to conquer the Japanese public.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride Final Fantasy VII Animal Crossing: New Horizons Splatoon 2 Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Chrono Trigger Final Fantasy X Super Mario Bros. 3 Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Super Mario Kart UNDERTALE Pokemon Sword / Shield Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen Kingdom Hearts II The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Suikoden II Minecraft splatoon Animal Crossing: New Leaf Fire Emblem: Three Houses Pokemon Red / Green / Blue Tetris Pokemon Black / White Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age MOTHER 2 Okami Apex Legends Tactics Ogre Biohazard Final Fantasy VI Final fantasy v Xenoblade 2 Pokemon Gold / Silver Final Fantasy IX Puyo puyo Dark Souls III Xenogears Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban! Person 5 Xenoblade Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line Final Fantasy XIV NieR: Automata Kingdom Hearts Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire Final Fantasy IV The Legend of Zelda Tales of the Abyss Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters Super Mario Galaxy Super Donkey Kong Animal Crossing Dead by Daylight Pokemon Black 2 / White 2 Super Smash Bros. Xevious Final Fantasy III Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver Suikoden Ghost of Tsushima Bloodborne Pokemon X / Y Super Mario RPG Monster Hunter: World Dr. Mario Kirby Super Star Gran Turismo 4 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Animal Crossing: Wild World Kirby Air Ride Mario Kart Wii Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban Metal Gear Solid The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Dragon Quest Builders 2 Legend of Mana Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past Final Fantasy XI Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation Monster Hunter Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Super Mario Galaxy 2 Final Fantasy VIII Street Fighter II Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate Person 5 Royal Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War MOTHER Romance of the Three Kingdoms Super Mario World Person 4 Pokemon Platinum Version Person 3

Más sobre: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest y Top Japón.