Zelda Breath of the Wild tops this list of Japan’s 100 most popular games, and there are surprises

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

The television channel TV Asahi has surveyed 50,000 players to compile the list.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The lists with the most popular video games in history, of the year or by genre are the most common, so it is not surprising that about to dismiss 2021, a new list has emerged in Japan with the 100 most popular games by Japanese fans who have participated in a poll on the Asahi TV channel, with the great The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at the top of the top.

Zelda, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest or Metal Gear are not lacking in this listIt is not the only game in the Zelda saga that has been seen in this list, where classics such as Ocarina of Time or Majora’s Mask also appear. In general, great sagas of the japanese video game They are present on this list, with Dragon Quest V occupying the second position, and Final Fantasy VII the third place. The Metal Gear Solid series is also well represented at the top with the formidable Metal Gear Solid 3 at the top of a table drawn up with the votes of more than 50,000 players.

Of course, this list does not lack classics from the Super Mario Bros saga, legendary JRPGs such as Chrono Trigger, or some surprises such as Undertale or Dead by Daylight, which has managed to sneak into a top -obviously- markedly Japanese character. Apex Legends, Tetris or Minecraft are other games made outside of Japan that have managed to conquer the Japanese public.

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
  3. Final Fantasy VII
  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  5. Splatoon 2
  6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Chrono Trigger
  9. Final Fantasy X
  10. Super Mario Bros. 3
  11. Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
  12. Super Mario Kart
  13. UNDERTALE
  14. Pokemon Sword / Shield
  15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
  16. Kingdom Hearts II
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
  19. Suikoden II
  20. Minecraft
  21. splatoon
  22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  24. Pokemon Red / Green / Blue
  25. Tetris
  26. Pokemon Black / White
  27. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  28. MOTHER 2
  29. Okami
  30. Apex Legends
  31. Tactics Ogre
  32. Biohazard
  33. Final Fantasy VI
  34. Final fantasy v
  35. Xenoblade 2
  36. Pokemon Gold / Silver
  37. Final Fantasy IX
  38. Puyo puyo
  39. Dark Souls III
  40. Xenogears
  41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!
  42. Person 5
  43. Xenoblade
  44. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online
  45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
  46. Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
  47. Final Fantasy XIV
  48. NieR: Automata
  49. Kingdom Hearts
  50. Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
  51. Final Fantasy IV
  52. The Legend of Zelda
  53. Tales of the Abyss
  54. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
  55. Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters
  56. Super Mario Galaxy
  57. Super Donkey Kong
  58. Animal Crossing
  59. Dead by Daylight
  60. Pokemon Black 2 / White 2
  61. Super Smash Bros.
  62. Xevious
  63. Final Fantasy III
  64. Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver
  65. Suikoden
  66. Ghost of Tsushima
  67. Bloodborne
  68. Pokemon X / Y
  69. Super Mario RPG
  70. Monster Hunter: World
  71. Dr. Mario
  72. Kirby Super Star
  73. Gran Turismo 4
  74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl
  75. Animal Crossing: Wild World
  76. Kirby Air Ride
  77. Mario Kart Wii
  78. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban
  79. Metal Gear Solid
  80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
  81. Dragon Quest Builders 2
  82. Legend of Mana
  83. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
  84. Final Fantasy XI
  85. Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation
  86. Monster Hunter
  87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
  89. Super Mario Galaxy 2
  90. Final Fantasy VIII
  91. Street Fighter II
  92. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
  93. Person 5 Royal
  94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
  95. MOTHER
  96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms
  97. Super Mario World
  98. Person 4
  99. Pokemon Platinum Version
  100. Person 3

