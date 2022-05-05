Zelda games don’t get rid of the ‘crunch’ either: a former producer of Ocarina of Time recounts his experience

The professional remembers working 14 hours a day for two weeks straight to get the game out.

The vast majority of players agree that Zelda: Ocarina of Time was a real revolution in the field of 3D adventures, which raised the name of Nintendo to levels never seen before. This affection for the franchise has given us fan projects as elaborate as a complete remake with Unreal Engine 4, but today there are people who remember this development for the episodes of ‘crunch‘ they lived.

Much of my time was being spent on that gameJim WornellOne of these professionals is Jim Wornellwho has talked about his experience as associate producer of the title in an interview with the Kiwi Talkz podcast (via Nintendo Life): “Zelda was, as I love Ocarina of Time, a great game, it was almost death to me because so much of my time was being spent on that game, with two weeks with no days off, working from 8 in the morning until 10 at night. It was crazy”.

This problem went beyond the long hours and, as Wornell recalls, also affected the credits From his job: “[Ocarina of Time] it was developed towards the end of my time as associate producer. It was one of the last projects I worked on before I moved into design, so it was a bit frustrating to get to the end of the game and see my name in the credits as editor manual“.

Although the former producer explains that this type of situation occurs towards the end of development, as the release date fast approaches, there’s no doubt that he’s still reminiscing about the details of that rough patch. Despite this, he clarifies that Nintendo does not resort to crunch with all its games: “Well, Ocarina was Nintendo’s most powerful release at the time, it was massive. It’s not like that with all games, no, not at all“.

Although this story leaves Nintendo in a bad place, it should be remembered that it was also the key to ending the crunch of Retro Studios, which at that time was developing Metroid Prime. Currently, this practice is still present in some of the most important companies in the sector, something that has worsened even more with the arrival of the pandemic. But, fortunately, there are more and more professionals who dare to raise your voice.

