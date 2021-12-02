Zelda Majora’s Mask hid a surprising detail: did you know that its starry sky changes with each game?

An amateur discovers, more than 20 years later, what is the reason why their constellations change.

Within the vast franchise of The Legend of Zelda we find the most diverse adventures. And, perhaps, the darkest and darkest of them all is Zelda Majora’s Mask, a game that moved away from the epicity of Ocarina of Time to explore the adventurous side with other mechanics. The delivery already stood out at the time for the use of time throughout the experience, but now, 21 years After its release, users have discovered a new detail in this mysterious title.

Apparently, each game presents a totally different night sky, since the stars adopt different positions according to the name chosen by the user. This curiosity has been pointed out by the user zel640 on Twitter, where he teaches a sector of the game code in which it is observed that celestial bodies are assigned a place in the sky depending on random factors based on the name of the saved games.

Of course, it is one more curiosity within the world of Termina, the territory where the story of Zelda Majora’s Mask takes place, which gives us the possibility of observing a custom starry sky for the player. After all, no relationship has been detected between this detail and the gameplay of the title, so it remains an anecdote to remember.



