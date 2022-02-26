Zelda: Ocarina of Time reconciles with the mist: Nintendo Switch Online fixes a much talked about issue

The latest update adds Zelda: Majora’s Mask to the service and fixes some N64 emulation issues.

The emulation of games Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive on Nintendo Switch has given much to talk about since its first announcement. The new rate of Nintendo Switch Online has not convinced a large part of the users, and the company has not won its favor either after verifying several initial failures that ruined the nostalgic experience. Since then, the Big N has been polishing the service and now, finally, it has solved a much talked about problem.

Also fixed a bug in Paper Mario that caused the game to crashWe talk about the fog at the Water Temple Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was not perceived as before. As users like OatmealDome point out on Twitter, version 2.0.0 fixes some bugs and, as we’ve already said, brings back this weather effect in a major room in the game. On the other hand, ArloStuff It also warns that a bug has been fixed in Paper Mario which crashed the title completely.

This update has been accompanied by the inclusion of Zelda: Majora’s Mask in the service, a game that is highly demanded by the community. However, it seems that Nintendo still has some work to do with its emulator, since the user Yakumono has highlighted that the patch has not fixed some transitions in Dr. Mario 64 and a chief of Yoshi’s Story it’s not quite polished.

Be that as it may, there is no doubt that Nintendo is fixing its service with each novelty in the catalog, since the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie has also come hand in hand with a patch. We will have to see how the emulation of the Big N develops on Nintendo Switch for the future, as there are still various titles to add.

