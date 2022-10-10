Zelensky accused Russia of bombing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia launched bombing raids on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Monday morning, the president said. Volodimir Zelenskywhich added that Iranian combat drones were used.

“They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy the energy systemZelensky said in a video posted on social media, adding that attacks with “dozens of missiles” and Iranian Shahed drones targeted Ukraine from north to south and east to west.

Zelensky, called on the population not to leave the shelterson a day when the Russians are bombing several cities, and to resist on the 229th day of the large-scale war with which Russia seeks, he assured, to erase Ukraine “from the face of the earth.”

“The antiaircraft alarm does not stop throughout Ukraine. There are missile hits. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. I ask you: don’t leave the shelters. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Let’s hold on and be strong,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

From the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

Remember that it is already the 229th day of the “full-scale war”.

“On day 229 they try to destroy us and erase us from the face of the earth. Completely. Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people on their way to work in Dnipro and kyiv,” she added.

Several cities across Ukraine are today under missile attacks by Russian troops.

Lviv authorities reported power and hot water outages.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with deadly strikes targeting the capital, kyiv, and cities in the south and west of the country.

“In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defense,” Ukrainian Army Chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny said on Telegram.

At least five dead and more than 12 injured in kyiv REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

The first explosions in kyiv were felt around 0815 (0515 GMT) near the city center. Air raid sirens sounded several minutes before of the detonations. The first records show about five people dead and more than a dozen injured.

In addition to the capital, attacks were reported in Lvivin the west, far from the front line, as well as in Dnipro (center) and Zaporizhzhia (south). “They are trying to destroy us all, to wipe us off the face of the earth,” Zelensky said on social media.

Subsequently, the Presidency confirmed multiple attacks in different regions.

The onslaught comes after a bombardment of civilian areas in Zaporizhzhia left nearly 20 dead over the weekend.

Columns of black smoke can be seen from various points in the city, according to videos circulating on social networks.

A journalist from AFP vio many ambulances in the center heading towards the sites of the explosions.

The last bombing in kyiv took place on June 26.

(With information from AFP)

